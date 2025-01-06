Apartments at Buffalo Grove’s The Clove almost ready for residents

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The first phase of the apartments at Buffalo Grove's The Clove is nearly complete.

The first apartments at The 250 Residences, the seven-story residential building at The Clove in Buffalo Grove, should be available by the end of the month.

“The lobbies, the common areas and the first round of units should be ready by the end of January,” said Bob Burk, managing partner with the UrbanStreet Group, which is handling the residential development.

UrbanStreet is part of a development team that includes Kensington Development Partners, which is in charge of the retail, and Nicholas & Associates Inc., the construction manager.

The opening of the apartments, located at 250 McHenry Road, will mark a milestone in the overall development. The property formerly known as the Town Center is being reimagined as a mixed-use development with a grocer, restaurants, apartments and a park.

When complete, the apartment building will offer more than 290 units.

“We think the building is special,” Burk said. “We clearly think the location is unique.”

Burk said working with Buffalo Grove has been a pleasant experience.

“It was very important for us to establish a relationship with Buffalo Grove. They've been really amazing to work with,” he said. “In fact, we're trying to expand and do more in that municipality because of this experience.”

UrbanStreet’s projects include the Veridian development on the former Motorola campus in Schaumburg.

“We're committed to this suburban Chicago market,” Burk said. “We have been for quite some time.”

Buffalo Grove Community Development Director Nicole Woods said The Clove is important to Buffalo Grove and the fulfillment of the village’s vision of the area.

“We hope this will be an iconic place for the village. This will be the next central focal gathering point that we have here,” she said.

She said the apartment building will define a new skyline, juxtaposing the old Buffalo Grove represented by the St. Mary Parish church and the new, signified by the seven-story structure.

“On the top unit, you can see on a clear day all the way to downtown Chicago,” Woods added.