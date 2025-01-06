Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to be featured at Barrington event

Former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Associated press

Former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be featured virtually at a civic event in Barrington next month.

McCarthy will be interviewed as part of the annual Town-Warming at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St.

The event, produced by the Barrington Cultural Commission, will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and be followed by a cocktail reception.

This year’s program is titled “Transitions: New Perspectives on a Changing World.” McCarthy, a Republican who served as speaker for 10 months in 2023 before he was ousted for U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, will be interviewed by Motorola Solutions Chairman and CEO Greg Brown for the in-person crowd and folks watching remotely.

“We are very excited welcome Kevin McCarthy as our keynote speaker for this year’s Town-Warming,” Village President Karen Darch said in a news release. “As a former congressman and speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, his perspective on the transitions in our changing world will be enlightening and informative.”

The day also will include a panel discussion with perspectives on urban planning, transportation and the economy, featuring Stephane Phifer, deputy director for planning at the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning; Dan Black, a professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy; and John Fortmann, vice president of TranSystems.

A second panel discussion will take an in-depth look at the evolution of the Supreme Court, featuring Andrew Koppelman, John Paul Stevens Professor of Law at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law; Alison LaCroix, Robert Newton Reid Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School; and Gregory Garre, partner at Latham & Watkins.

Corey McPherrin of Fox News Chicago will serve as moderator.

In-person tickets are $150 and include event access, a continental breakfast, lunch and the reception. Remote access will cost $75.

For tickets and more information, visit barringtonswhitehouse.com/events.