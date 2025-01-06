Driver charged in double-fatal crash sent to jail for violating pretrial release

Tyler Schmidt

A man charged with killing two friends in a crash near Campton Hills will spend the next two weeks in jail for violating the terms of his pretrial release.

Tyler Schmidt, 20, of South Elgin, appeared before Kane County Judge David Kliment on Monday morning.

Schmidt is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving. The charges allege he was under the influence of cannabis and was speeding.

The crash happened on Oct. 31, 2022, on Empire Road near Burlington Road. Siblings Grace and Emil Diewald, ages 20 and 19, were killed. Another passenger was injured.

Schmidt was driving a Lexus SUV when it crashed into the rear of a stopped school bus that was dropping off an elementary school student.

On Monday, Kliment sentenced Schmidt to two weeks in jail for two violations that happened in September.

On Sept. 24, Schmidt tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Then on Sept. 27, he was cited for illegally passing a vehicle on the shoulder of a road. The terms of his pretrial release state he is not to use alcohol or cannabis and cannot violate any laws.

Kliment also reiterated that Schmidt could face another stint in jail after his release if any more violations are alleged.

Last year, Kliment sentenced him to 14 days in jail for violations but stayed the sentence.

Prosecutors asked in May 2024 to increase Schmidt's bond, noting that he was on electronic home monitoring and was only supposed to leave home for work, medical visits or visits with his attorney.

He was also required to provide proof of his work schedule and permitted to work Monday through Friday.

Their petition claimed that he contacted pretrial services on Saturday, May 4, 2024, leaving a message stating he was going to work in Woodridge. GPS records show that he left his home in South Elgin, drove to Huntley, and was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for speeding at the intersection of Plank Road and Route 47.

He then went to Woodridge and spent three hours there before going to Huntley for an hour and then home.