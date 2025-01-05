advertisement
News

Expect a snowy start to the work week, with up to 5 inches in some areas

Posted January 05, 2025 4:05 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Commuters should allow for some extra travel time Monday, as the suburbs brace for the first significant snowfall this year.

Snow was expected to begin Sunday night and continue into Monday afternoon, with parts of Lake County expected to see higher totals from lake effect snow, said Brett Borchardt, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was issued Sunday for Lake County.

“We typically issue those when we're expecting travel to be significantly impacted,” Borchardt said.

Combined with wind gusts of up to 30 mph, drivers could be faced with limited visibility, forecasters say.

The band of snow will move into Lake County from Wisconsin and proceed through Cook County and into Chicago, gradually reaching Northwest Indiana by sunset Monday. It’s expected to linger the longest in Lake County, with the most intense concentration in areas closest to the lake. Those areas could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Areas away from the lake could see 1 to 3 inches, forecasters predict.

Chilly temperatures should persist throughout the storm, with highs in the mid 20s Monday afternoon and dropping into the teens Monday night.

This will not be the first snow for the area in 2025. O’Hare saw an accumulation of three-tenths of an inch Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures gradually warming from about 20 degrees Wednesday to the upper 20s Friday and Saturday.

