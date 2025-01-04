$10M lottery ticket sold in South Elgin

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in South Elgin recently is starting the new year a lot richer.

A winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $10 million was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 1775 N. La Fox St., the lottery said Saturday.

The Speedway receives a 1% selling bonus of $100,000.

The scratch-off game had three prizes of $10 million each; the first was won in downstate Alton last May, the second was purchased at Jewel-Osco in November in Countryside.

The lottery reports more than 64 million winning scratch-off tickets, worth a total of more than $1.6 billion in prizes, were sold last year.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at roughly 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.