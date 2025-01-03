Deputy cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in car chase near Maple Park

A Kane County sheriff’s deputy did nothing wrong when a man he was chasing died in a high-speed crash, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Friday.

Marcos Salazar, 36, died March 5, 2024 when he crashed following the chase.

Salazar was driving a Dodge Durango and sped past a deputy around 10:24 p.m. on Route 64 near IC Trail Road, according to Mosser’s announcement.

The deputy pursued Salazar, with his vehicle’s emergency lights activated. The Durango drove up to 110 mph, according to reports. The deputy ended the pursuit when Salazar turned north onto County Line Road and the deputy lost sight of him.

The deputy then found Salazar’s vehicle on the 50W700 block of Ramm Road near Maple Park. Salazar had hit a tree and his car caught fire. The deputy tried to extinguish the fire.

The Kane County coroner determined Salazar died of injuries due to the crash. Toxicology tests revealed nothing of significance, according to the press release. He was identified using dental records.

Mosser said the deputy followed Illinois law and sheriff’s office policies, and will not be charged with any crime.

To request a copy of Mosser’s full report, email the Freedom of Information Act officer at saofoia@kanecountyil.gov.