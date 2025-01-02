Schaumburg Township homeowners encouraged to file property assessment appeals by Jan. 7

Schaumburg Township residents can appeal their property assessments for free through Jan. 7 with either the Cook County Board of Review or the township assessor’s office at 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates. Daily Herald File Photo

Cook County Board of Review Commissioner George Cardenas is encouraging homeowners in Schaumburg Township interested in appealing their property’s assessed value to do so through a free service by the Jan. 7 deadline.

Last year, approximately 62% of homeowners who filed directly to the Board of Review had their property tax bill reduced, he added.

“With Schaumburg Township’s total assessed value growing by 29% as part of the 2022 reassessment, my office is here to support residents who are struggling with the resulting property tax bills,” Cardenas said. “If you are seeking property tax relief, you can appeal your property’s assessed value to my office. Filing an appeal is a free service that cannot increase your property tax bill, regardless of the appeal’s outcome.”

Schaumburg Township Assessor John Lawson also encouraged timely action.

“As Schaumburg Township assessor, I'm committed to making sure that our community remains an affordable place to call home,” he said. “That's why I encourage taxpayers to submit an appeal with my office or with the Cook County Board of Review by Jan. 7."

Taxpayers can visit cookcountyboardofreview.com or call the Cook County Board of Review at (312) 603-5542 to appeal, learn more about the appeal process, and have questions addressed by Cook County Board of Review staff.