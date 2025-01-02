Mayoral candidate back on Aurora primary ballot

Karina Garcia

Aurora mayoral candidate Karina Garcia is back on the ballot.

Kane County Judge Kevin Busch Thursday overturned the Aurora Municipal Officers Electoral Board’s decision to remove her in November.

Busch said the board was wrong when ruling she listed the wrong position on a statement of economic interest and therefore could not be on the Feb. 25 primary ballot.

On the line of the form asking for “job title,” Garcia listed her title with the Aurora Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Underneath the line, the form states “office, department or agency that requires you to file this form.”

Busch said the evidence clearly showed Garcia filed the economic interest statement with the county clerk as required, and filled it out correctly except for not putting in the office she was seeking.

Since Garcia attached the receipt for the form to her statement of candidacy when she filed her nominating paperwork with the city clerk, she did not perpetrate any “confusion or fraud on the electorate,” Busch ruled.

“It was clear to anyone that she filed it for her candidacy (for mayor),” Busch said.

Following the hearing, Garcia was elated to have her name returned to the ballot.

“I definitely want to thank the judge for understanding the intentions and giving the right to the community to have a choice during this election,” Garcia said.

Her petition was challenged by Tara Loza, who circulated petitions on behalf of Mayor Richard Irvin, who is seeking a third term.

Alderman-At-Large John Laesch; Alderman Ted Mesiacos; former alderman Judd Lofchie; and Jazmine Garcia are also running for mayor. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 1 consolidated election.