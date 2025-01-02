Gurnee woman charged after attempted robbery at gas station near Lake Villa

Christina A. Lintner

A Gurnee woman who police say tried to rob a gas station near Lake Villa on Wednesday has been arrested.

Christina A. Lintner, 40, of the 5500 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

The stickup occurred about 12:25 p.m. at the Marathon station at 36809 N. Route 83. Lintner entered the station, implied she had a gun and demanded cash, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

When the clerk refused, Lintner tried to break into the cash register but was unsuccessful, police said. She left and drove off in a black SUV.

Using video from license plate readers in the area, police determined the SUV likely was a Ford Expedition and alerted other police departments in the area to watch for the auto. Gurnee police stopped the SUV at Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road after a different license plate reader recognized the SUV’s plate, the sheriff’s office said, and Lintner was arrested.

Lintner is scheduled to appear in Lake County circuit court this morning. The state’s attorney’s office will request she be held in Lake County jail while awaiting trial.