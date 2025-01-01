Sheriff: Jail inmate who died had health issues

A Lake County jail inmate who reported he had terminal underlying health conditions died in his cell Tuesday, sheriff’s officials reported.

The inmate, a 53-year-old man from Zion, was found unresponsive inside his jail cell at about 9:35 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

He was jailed Dec. 30 on a drug-related charge. The man had a number of health-related issues, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the inmate was alert when seen by the jail’s nurse, for what’s known as a prescription drug pass, when inmates are provided with any prescribed medications by medical professionals. After that, correctional officer rounds were conducted at least every half hour.

At about 9:34 p.m., a correctional officer saw the inmate unresponsive in his cell, according to the release. The officer called for medical assistance and attempts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. Paramedics contacted a hospital and a doctor pronounced the man dead.

No suspicious marks or injuries were visible. An autopsy is scheduled. The Lake County Major Crime Taks Force will conduct an independent investigation.