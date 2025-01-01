advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after deadly truck attack
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Sheriff: Jail inmate who died had health issues

Posted January 01, 2025 1:29 pm
Daily Herald report

A Lake County jail inmate who reported he had terminal underlying health conditions died in his cell Tuesday, sheriff’s officials reported.

The inmate, a 53-year-old man from Zion, was found unresponsive inside his jail cell at about 9:35 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

He was jailed Dec. 30 on a drug-related charge. The man had a number of health-related issues, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the inmate was alert when seen by the jail’s nurse, for what’s known as a prescription drug pass, when inmates are provided with any prescribed medications by medical professionals. After that, correctional officer rounds were conducted at least every half hour.

At about 9:34 p.m., a correctional officer saw the inmate unresponsive in his cell, according to the release. The officer called for medical assistance and attempts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. Paramedics contacted a hospital and a doctor pronounced the man dead.

No suspicious marks or injuries were visible. An autopsy is scheduled. The Lake County Major Crime Taks Force will conduct an independent investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Counties Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company