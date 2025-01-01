500-plus plunge into Lake Michigan for ‘fresh’ start to New Year

One of more than 500 Polar Bear Plunge participants makes his way out of frigid Lake Michigan after dipping in early Wednesday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Exactly 524 participants plunged into chilly Lake Michigan waters in Waukegan Wednesday for the 26th annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach.

It was 28 degrees with light snow when plunging began at 10 a.m. The water temperature in Waukegan at about that time on New Year’s Day was 38.3 degrees according to records from seatemperature.info.

The Waukegan Park District and the City of Waukegan have been partners to host the fundraiser. All proceeds benefit Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County-Waukegan, helping people with disabilities participate in camps, athletics and health and fitness programs.

The fundraiser goal for 2025 was $15,000, said Kari Robinson, recreation supervisor, special recreation with the Waukegan Park District.

“This is a great family community event,” she said. “People look forward to it and it’s just such a positive thing to raise money for individuals in our community.”

Holding a blue plunger as a prop to bring into the lake was 26-year plunge participant Jo Ann Flores-Deter of Evanston, who was raised in Waukegan and is 1999 Waukegan High School graduate.

“It feels great, it’s a little snowing, it’s a little colder than it was last year but great, excited to be here,” Flores-Deter said with a smile shortly before taking part in the first large plunge wave.

Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor appeared on stage and said, “It’s one of the best days of the year for me. It's fun to watch people come out, everybody’s got their New Year’s resolution. People want to start fresh and this is it.”

Raising a jubilant right arm while in Lake Michigan was fourth time plunger Claire Gutche of Germantown, Wisconsin.

“It was so cold, but totally worth it,” Gutche said upon stepping on the sandy beach after experiencing the plunge. “We’re washing off 2024, rebirth into the New Year.”

Lukas Wennerstrom, 8, of Libertyville makes a splash at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

More than 500 people, many dressed in costume, participated in the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday morning. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Holding the sign to acknowledge the Waukegan High School Class of 1982 is Tyrone Harris of Gurnee at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

The first wave of plungers run to the water after the hand has dropped to signal the start at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday morning. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Wearing a gold crown is Juan Carlos Castellon of Chicago and a Waukegan High School Class of 1998 alum, taking part of the first wave of plungers at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

In the striped bathing suit is Chris Morgan of Beach Park at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan Municipal Beach Wednesday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald