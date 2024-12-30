Old library site becomes part of Lombard Park District

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, February 2024 The Lombard Park District has acquired the property where the Helen Plum library previously stood.

When Lilacia Park hits full bloom, lilac fans descend upon the grounds for guided tours, lilac sales, the Lilac Queen coronation or just to get a whiff of Lombard’s favorite flower.

“Lilac Time” may be months away, but Lilacia Park now has some room to grow.

The Lombard Park District has formally acquired the cleared site of the former Helen Plum library along Lilacia’s south side. The two agencies completed the transfer of the Maple Street property earlier this month.

“It's an exciting opportunity to expand the park and really offer a more open space for the community and add to the existing, beautiful gardens that are already at Lilacia Park,” Joe McCann, the park district’s executive director, said Monday.

With the old library building demolished, a historic coach house that was originally part of the Col. William and Helen Plum estate has become the most visible structure as you approach the corner of Maple Street and Park Avenue. It was the Plum lilac garden that turned into Lilacia Park, the aromatic focus of “Lilac Time,” a celebration of the blooming season that culminates in a parade.

Katlyn Smith/ksmith@dailyherald.com, May 2024 Lombard’s Lilacia Park is home to a wide variety of lilacs.

“You can see into the park quite easily now as you go down Maple Street, so I think it provides us with an opportunity to add another prominent entrance to the park,” McCann said.

A temporary fence was installed around the property to allow turf to be fully established.

“That's up simply to allow that new grass to grow in and give it another growing season in the spring, and then that temporary fence would come down,” McCann explained.

The pathway access to the upstairs portion of the coach house also has been restored. The coach house itself will be available to visitors during “Lilac Time” in May.

“I would envision any future projects focusing on adding to the gardens, adding to the access of the park and pathways within the park,” McCann said. “Beyond that, we haven't determined any other amenities that would necessarily go in, but it's definitely an option to expand what's there and expand the beauty of the park.”

The property transfer follows the terms of an agreement announced by the library and park district in March 2023. As part of the agreement, the park district contributed $350,000 toward demolishing the library building as payment for acquiring the land. Additionally, the park district purchased library-owned open lots.

The Helen Plum library moved to its new building along Main Street in 2023.