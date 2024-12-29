advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Suburban real estate executive buys Michael Jordan’s Highland Park mansion

Posted December 29, 2024 2:55 pm
Kade Heather

The buyer of Chicago Bulls legend and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s mansion in Highland Park has been revealed: a 42-year-old real estate executive from Lincolnshire.

John Cooper, a partner at Lincolnwood-based HAN Capital, bought the 56,000-square-foot property for $9.5 million Dec. 10, according to his hometown newspaper in Nebraska, the Lincoln Journal Star.

The mansion, on seven acres at 2700 Point Lane, first went on the market for $29 million in 2012. The listing price had been reduced at least five times since then, according to Zillow.

Cooper has lived in the Chicago area for more than 10 years. He recalls seeing news of the basketball superstar listing the house in 2012 and “thinking how cool it would be for the person that buys the home,” he told the newspaper.

Cooper has so far hosted his birthday party and met with several contractors to make repairs and upgrades to the home, according to the newspaper.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Chicago Bulls Communities Highland Park Lincolnshire News Pro Sports Real Estate Residential Real Estate
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company