Suburban real estate executive buys Michael Jordan’s Highland Park mansion

The buyer of Chicago Bulls legend and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s mansion in Highland Park has been revealed: a 42-year-old real estate executive from Lincolnshire.

John Cooper, a partner at Lincolnwood-based HAN Capital, bought the 56,000-square-foot property for $9.5 million Dec. 10, according to his hometown newspaper in Nebraska, the Lincoln Journal Star.

The mansion, on seven acres at 2700 Point Lane, first went on the market for $29 million in 2012. The listing price had been reduced at least five times since then, according to Zillow.

Cooper has lived in the Chicago area for more than 10 years. He recalls seeing news of the basketball superstar listing the house in 2012 and “thinking how cool it would be for the person that buys the home,” he told the newspaper.

Cooper has so far hosted his birthday party and met with several contractors to make repairs and upgrades to the home, according to the newspaper.

