Detention hearing delayed as Geneva murder suspect seeks new judge

Alejandro Cota

A Geneva man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and a teen in what police describe as a case of domestic violence is asking for a new judge to decide whether he remains jailed while awaiting trial.

Alejandro Cota, 50, of the 2700 block of Emma’s Way, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Christina Chavira and a 13-year-old boy.

Court documents do not identify the boy, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that 13-year-old Damien Chavira, from the same Emma’s Way address, died early Friday morning from multiple sharp force injuries.

Cota was scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning for a detention hearing, but Assistant Kane County Public Defender Luz Marciel Sanchez Tio sought a delay while also requesting a substitution of judges.

She did not offer a reason for the request, but a written motion seeking the change indicates Cota believes the judge currently assigned would be prejudiced against him.

As a result, Cota’s hearing was postponed until Monday morning.

Cota, who described himself as a self-employed carpenter, was arrested after police said officers were called to a townhouse on the 2700 block of Emma’s Way about 8 p.m. Thursday and found the two victims.