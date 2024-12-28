County official charged with DUI will keep driver's license, judge rules

Samantha Steele arrives at the Daley Center for a hearing in her DUI case on Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Appearing in court for her first hearing in a DUI case, a Cook County elected official successfully fought off an effort to revoke her driver’s license on Friday, after her defense lawyer aggressively questioned the arresting Chicago Police Department officer.

Samantha Steele — a first-term Democratic member of the county’s property-tax appeal panel — was arrested last month on Chicago’s North Side and charged with driving under the influence after crashing a vehicle into parked cars.

Prosecutors argued her license should be revoked, but Steele’s lawyer, John Fotopoulos, convinced Associate Judge Athena James Frentzas to block the revocation, arguing CPD Officer Danny Yu failed to properly warn Steele before the Cook County Board of Review commissioner refused to submit to DUI testing.

Fotopoulos said Yu, a seven-year CPD veteran, “meant well” but made technical mistakes in the arrest on Nov. 10 on Ashland Avenue.

Steele left the courtroom without commenting. Fotopoulos also declined to comment, as did prosecutors.

The next court hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 14.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.