Wrestling roundup: Schaumburg finishes second at first girls state team dual meet

Lincoln-Way Central won the first dual-team state girls championship in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon at tourney host Hoffman Estates.

After five dual-meet matches were completed that set both Lincoln-Way Central and reigning MSL champion Schaumburg into the final with 5-0 records, it would be the Lady Knights scoring the last 22 points to claim a 40-38 victory.

Saxons senior Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevic would put her club ahead 21-18 with her fifth pin of the day. She then would watch her teammates score 17 unanswered points to increase the Saxons’ advantage to 38-18 with four bouts remaining.

However the Lady Knights used a forfeit, a major decision victory, followed by consecutive pins to secure the team title.

"All of us in the sport are grateful to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association (IWCOA) for putting on this event to give all of us the opportunity to compete in the first dual team state tournament, and to showcase our sport to everyone," said Zerafa-Lazarevic, second in state a year ago, and a two-time state medal winner.

Junior Lilly Enos would lead Batavia to first place in the consolation bracket, while the Aubrie Rohrbacher-led Huntley club took home a third-place consolation trophy.

"This is a big step in the growth of girls wrestling, and I think all of the wrestlers and teams are excited to be a part of this tournament," said Enos.

The Bulldogs star would collect her 100th career victory earlier this month, and was crowned a national champion last summer in Fargo, North Dakota.

Both Rohrbacher and Enos recorded five pins on the day, and were both third a year ago at state.

"Last year Janiah (Slaughter) and I were a team of two at state last season, so it was great to have our entire team here to compete in the first dual team state tournament," began Rohrbacher.

"To be a part of something historic in our sport is amazing."

Berman Holiday Classic

Class 1A state power Richmond-Burton held off the advances of a trio of clubs from the NSC late Friday afternoon to lift the big trophy at the 69th Berman Holiday Classic at host Palatine High School.

The No. 7 Rockets used 8 top three medals, including three individual titles to earn 218.5 overall points, 21.5 points more than runner-up Grant (197.0) and 30 more than third-place Stevenson which finished with 188.5.

Mundelein, second here a year ago, was fourth (122.0) while Buffalo Grove (104.0) would round out the top five.

"This is the best team we've had since I've been here," said Rockets senior and three-time state medal winner Emmett Nelson (17-1) who won easily at 144.

The Grant Bulldogs, who trailed Stevenson up until the middle of the day in the team standings, finally passed the Patriots for good thanks in part to the terrific championship efforts from Vince Jasinski (126, 22-2) and teammate Erik Rodriguez (23-2) at 138 pounds.

"(We) have a lot more depth this season than last year, and everyone is putting in the effort to be better," said Jasinski, No. 8 in the state, and a 2024 state qualifier.

No. 5 Shawn Kogan (Stevenson, 22-1) was unstoppable at 132 on this day, using a pair of tech-falls and a pin to win his second major title of the season.

Buffalo Grove’s fantastic freshman duo of Sasha Havrylkiv (113, 14-1) and Mykola Shamray (120, 18-4) will surely continue their climb up the state polls after impressive efforts earned them individual titles.

"Both of those guys improve with each week in the room. They never stop working to improve," said Buffalo Grove coach George Beres.

Havrylkiv would later be named Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament.

Fraternal twins Josh Rappa (165, 15-5) and Jack Rappa (190, 19-2) would double the pleasure for the Rolling Meadows faithful.

"The Rappa brothers are not only terrific wrestlers and team leaders, but they are each three-sport athletes (football, baseball) which is so rare these days," said Mustangs coach Gary Parciak.

Mundelein would collect a pair of titles from Kevin Hernandez (20-2) at 157 and its two-time state qualifier, and 2024 state medalist, Abisai Hernandez, who is the No. 6 man at 285 pounds.

Not to be forgotten at this longest running tournament in the state is Leyden junior Erick Worwa (17-2) who won his second major of the season after pinning his way into the 215-pound final.

Sally Berman girls invite

Grant, without an individual champion, used its depth and bonus points scoring to take home the team title at the fourth annual Sally Berman girls tournament Saturday afternoon at Palatine High School.

The Bulldogs garnered 125.0 overall points, 15 more than both Palatine and West Chicago. Oak Forest was third at 109.0, while Dundee-Crown and Round Lake tied for fifth with 108.0 points.

Dundee-Crown senior Diamond Rodriguez stayed perfect at 19-0 following her win at 105 pounds.

"I got a late start to the sport, but I feel that all of the extra work during the offseason will pay off for me in my senior year," said Rodriguez, who began as a sophomore.

Rodriguez, who has both UIC and Elmhurst University on a short list, will pursue a career in anesthesiology.

The Bartlett triple threat of Norah Bianco (110), Emma Engels (120, 18-0) and Lilly White, 125, 17-1) would all pin their way to an individual title.

Engels and White each won here a year ago.

The Round Lake duo of Riley Kongkaeow (100, 22-1) and Ireland McCain (115, 20-4) gave the Panthers fans reason to celebrate after their championship runs.

"The goal is to get back to state and on the podium," said Kongkaeow after claiming her fourth major trophy of the season.

Conant junior Ewa Krupa (22-2), third here last season, used a 17-3 tech-fall victory to win at 135 pounds.

Hinsdale South junior Callie Carr ran her record to 20-0 after taking home her second Sally Berman crown in two years at 155. Carr was a state qualifier last February with a 27-5 record.

Ryann Miller (16-0) is now a two-time champ after the Burlington Central sophomore pinned her way to the 170-pound title.

Jasmin Ocampo did the same at 235 pounds to give the Fremd senior her first major of the season thus far.

"I worked the entire offseason with all of my wrestling coaches, so I am more confident than ever in all parts of my game," said Ocampo, who will wrestle and play soccer at Carthage College next fall.