Man charged with murder of two people in Geneva

Geneva police say a man has been charged with murdering two people Thursday in a domestic violence case.

They have not released the name or age of the person charged or how the victims were killed.

Four counts of first-degree murder were authorized by the Kane County state’s attorney’s office, according to a news release from police late Friday afternoon.

Police responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 2700 block of Emma’s Way, on the west side of the city. The victims were pronounced dead after being taken to local hospitals.

The news release said more information would be released once a pretrial detention hearing is held.