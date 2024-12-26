Photo Gallery: Best 2024 photos by Daily Herald staff photographers

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Postman Dan Larsen hoists Frannie, a chihuahua in the air to greet her Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Hoffman Estates.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Dick Johnson of Elgin watches looks up at the moon’s progress during an eclipse viewing event at the Rakow Branch of the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Monday.

See the best suburban news, feature and portrait photos of 2024 from Daily Herald staff photojournalists Brian Hill, Joe Lewnard, John Starks, Paul Valade and Rick West.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Desiree Bobby lets out a giggle guest pet “X” a Sphynx hairless cat at the Lincoln State Cat Club 62nd annual benefit show Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The Sphynx cat also known as the Canadian Sphynx, is a breed of cat known for its lack of fur.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com An unidentified person gets in some last minute exercise at James O Breen Park Friday, May 24, 2024 in St. Charles before storms and heavy rain rolls into the area.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com First-grade teacher Katie Kondak tries to comfort one of her new students who is reluctant on the first day of classes at Wiesbrook Elementary School Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Wheaton. Kondak has been teaching for 15 years.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Brad Lundsteen, owner of Suburban Wildlife Control, removes a ball python from a Toyota Crown Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in Geneva. State Street Collision in Geneva offered the use of their lift during the search.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A lone children’s car sits wedged in the bushes next to a driving school vehicle Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Geneva. Severe storms hit the area causing wind and storm damage to the Pepper Valley neighborhood and surrounding areas.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A couple walk their dogs against a colorful fall background Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at Wing Park in Elgin.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A horse shows off its personality Friday, July 12, 2024 at the Palatine Stables.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Pat Luebbe Morton peaks through a single of Yellow Submarine as she shows off some of her Beatles’s memorabilia Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in her Arlington Heights home.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com U.S. Postal Service carrier Tony Andal makes his way through the snow while delivering mail on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Schaumburg.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Northern Lights made a splash over the century-old Barlina barn at Hill Farm Acres on Barlina Road in Crystal Lake. Plans were in the works to demolish the barn but local historians are trying to save it.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Chelsea Newren, left, of Cary, enjoys the sledding hill in Cary’s Lions Park with her children Colton, 2, and Gianna, 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Hoffman Estates resident Bernie Bluestein, 100, is surrounded by his artwork while taking about his time in the Ghost Army in World War II.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A lightning storm heads toward a Hoffman Estates office park. Cooler temperatures followed the evening’s storm.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove High School senior Anna Royz, center, takes a photo with her fellow graduates before the start of the school's commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Buffalo Grove.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com American Legion Post 964 member Jim Ballard readies the American flag at the start of the Memorial Day parade through downtown Lake Zurich.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Ismael, a student at The Centre of Elgin’s pre-k program, gives a rose to Betty McKeown during a celebration for her upcoming hundredth birthday.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Hound Dog Tappers perform during the 9th annual Schaumburg Senior Follies variety show at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Fox Meadow Elementary kindergarten teacher Aimee Legatzke was surprised with a Golden Apple award at the South Elgin school.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Say hi to Mal, one of adoptable kitties you can meet at The Cat House in Roselle, the first cat cafe in the suburbs.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Family members look on as a horse-drawn hearse brings Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who was declared missing-in-action in Korea in 1950, to his final resting place in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Monday.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Joshua Beyer stops to look at a photo of his late brother, Russell Beyer, as his parents Ted and Joyce Beyer walk away after a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anninversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora. Russell was one of five people killed.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Chicago Archdiocese Cardinal Blase Cupich speaks with dignitaries at the 24th Muslim-Catholic Iftar dinner on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Libertyville.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Kyra Smith, middle, sits with her sisters Brenna, left, her twin, and Audra as they take in her newly remodeled bedroom after non-profit Special Spaces designed it in a Taylor Swift motif on Monday, June 10, 2024. The Libertyville nine-year-old has cancer.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Kiran Chaudnari encourages his sons Arjun, 7, and Veer, 6, to the finish line at a Cardboard Boat Regatta at Willow Stream Pool in Buffalo Grove on Saturday, August 24, 2024. They came from Lake Zurich for the event.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Children react as they see Santa Claus in the parade at the Aurora holiday tree lighting event on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Olivia Torres, 9, of Spring Grove takes a bite of her pizza slice whille walking to a table during Mundelein Community Days on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Mundelein.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Katie Smith of St. Charles, middle, poses for a family portrait with her daughter, Zooey, 11, left and son Leo, 9, in the “Little Louvre” during the Voyage en France event at Cantigny Park in Wheaton on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rick Tadelman of Buffalo Grove has one of the largest home Halloween displays in the area. What sets his apart from many others is that much of his is interactive, and dozens of the monsters, ghosts and witches and other spooky characters can be activated with a touch of a button, or by a visitor’s motions or sounds.