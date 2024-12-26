Guests become contestants in immersive TV-style game show experience in Oak Brook

Great Big Game Show, an interactive experience that puts guests in the role of game show contestants, opened Sunday in Oakbrook Center. Courtesy of Great Big Game Show

Armchair game show enthusiasts can now spin the wheel and slam their own buzzers at a new interactive attraction in Oak Brook.

Great Big Game Show, an immersive, live-hosted experience where guests step into the role of game show contestants, opened Sunday in Oakbrook Center.

Teams of two or more compete head-to-head on a high-tech soundstage straight out of a TV show, experiencing a variety of challenges over the course of an hour to earn points and claim victory. Each game is promised to be unique with different randomized content packs, making it replayable.

Minigames within the game range from puzzle-solving to trivia, games of chance and more.

“Great Big Game Show is a unique experience designed to feel like you’re stepping into your very own game show,” co-founder Jonathan Murrell said in a press release. “We have a mix of 18 rotating minigames paired with interactive elements, fun challenges and a live host to make each visit different for all guests.”

It’s the first Illinois location for the attraction from the founder of The Escape Game. They also have venues in Nashville, The Colony (Texas), Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota., San Francisco and Houston.

Teams of two or more compete against each other in a number of minigames and challenges at Great Big Game Show. Courtesy of Great Big Game Show

Great Big Game Show has four studios, each holding up to 14 players. Larger groups can be accommodated. By default they offer open studios in which contestants may team up with and compete against other groups, but private studios are also available.

The one-hour games are $38.99 per person plus tax. The spot is located on Level 2 next to Sandbox VR and Claire’s.

Reservations can be made online.