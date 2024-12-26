advertisement
Kelley’s Market now open in Huntley; Which Wich and Paciugo Gelato shop to debut this week

Posted December 26, 2024 11:23 am
By

The Kelley’s Market gas station and convenience store now is open at 10111 Route 47 on the north side of Huntley, the village announced in a post on its Facebook page Monday.

The gas station also has a touchless car wash. It addresses a long-standing need for a gas station on the north side of Huntley.

The station’s opening comes little more than a year after the village board unanimously approved plans for the project in October 2023. At the time, officials had heard through community surveys that residents wanted a gas station on the north side of town.

Officials said it could be a haul for residents in subdivisions such as Talamore to get fuel for their cars.

There also are two more businesses due to open this week: a Which Wich sandwich shop and a Paciugo Gelato and Espresso Cafe. Officials also approved Which Wich in fall 2023, and both businesses are scheduled to open Saturday.

