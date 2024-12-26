Kelley’s Market now open in Huntley; Which Wich and Paciugo Gelato shop to debut this week

The Kelley’s Market gas station and convenience store now is open at 10111 Route 47 on the north side of Huntley. Shaw Media

The Kelley’s Market gas station and convenience store now is open at 10111 Route 47 on the north side of Huntley, the village announced in a post on its Facebook page Monday.

The gas station also has a touchless car wash. It addresses a long-standing need for a gas station on the north side of Huntley.

The station’s opening comes little more than a year after the village board unanimously approved plans for the project in October 2023. At the time, officials had heard through community surveys that residents wanted a gas station on the north side of town.

Officials said it could be a haul for residents in subdivisions such as Talamore to get fuel for their cars.

There also are two more businesses due to open this week: a Which Wich sandwich shop and a Paciugo Gelato and Espresso Cafe. Officials also approved Which Wich in fall 2023, and both businesses are scheduled to open Saturday.