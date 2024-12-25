‘We felt like rock stars’: Christmas cheer greets naval recruits in Arlington Heights

U.S. Navy Recruits are welcomed to a special Christmas event Wednesday at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Recruits from Great Lakes Naval Station took a break from boot camp Wednesday to celebrate an annual Christmas tradition in Arlington Heights.

More than 40 recruits attended the 12th celebration at Christian Liberty Academy.

It is a tradition started by Bob and Linda Stack, parents of Lance Cpl. James Bray Stack, who was killed at age 20 while on patrol in Afghanistan on Nov. 10, 2010.

After arriving in a school bus guided by a motorcycle escort, the recruits climbed the steps to the academy, to the cheers of greeters and the waving of American flags.

The recruits were served coffee and snacks before gathering in the gym for an assembly. Bob Stack, a teacher at Christian Liberty, spoke to them.

‘You have chosen a path of selfless service to our country, enlisting in the United States Navy at a time of great geopolitical instability,” he said. “This speaks volumes to your strength of character and upbringing.”

One of the recruits, Tonetra Lighthall, led the assembly in a rousing rendition of “Anchors Aweigh.” She said her singing voice has become so familiar to her mates that she will even sing them to sleep.

Lighthall, 21, from Denver, Colorado, has been in boot camp for eight weeks. Celebrating Christmas at Christian Liberty means a lot.

“It makes me feel appreciated and cared for,” she said.

Following the assembly, recruits were handed cellphones, something not allowed in boot camp, so they could talk to their families. Later, they enjoyed lunch.

Gavin Lyash, 19, from outside Charlotte, North Carolina, said he appreciated being able to call family.

“It definitely makes Christmas feel a lot better,” he said.

He said the turnout for the event was amazing.

“I was not expecting so many people to show up and be excited to see us,” he said. “We felt like rock stars getting off the bus.”

Several veterans were on hand to greet the recruits, including Dutch DeGroot, the service officer for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1337 in Mount Prospect and the VFW's 4th District of Illinois.

“For most of them it's their first Christmas away,” he said. “They're pretty lonely, and this gives them a sense of pride.”

Greg Padovani, chairman of Arlington Heights’ Veterans Memorial Committee, recalled his first Christmas away from home, when he was serving with the Army in Fort Hood, Texas.

“Even though I was surrounded by my friends through my unit, it was still kind of lonely without being with my family,” he said. “We brought everybody together and had the best Christmas we could have without mom and dad being at home.”

