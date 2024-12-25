Round Lake Beach man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in Christmas Eve crash that killed passenger

A 31-year-old Round Lake Beach man was charged with reckless homicide and DUI after the car he was driving crashed into a house on Christmas Eve, killing a passenger, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lake County sheriff’s office said officers responding to the crash at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Villa found driver Marcos Corona-Vargas and a backseat passenger, a 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man, seriously injured and a front-seat passenger, also 22, critically injured. That man, also of Round Lake Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corona-Vargas and the other passenger were taken to the hospital, according to a news release.

The Lake County sheriff’s department said witnesses reported that a Jeep was driving east on West Engle Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa before crossing into the westbound lane and then back to the eastbound. At that point, the Jeep drove off the roadway and into a yard before crashing into a home, according to authorities. No one was home at the time, but authorities said the house sustained major damage.

Authorities said Corona-Vargas was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. When he is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Lake County jail.