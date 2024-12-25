advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Round Lake Beach man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in Christmas Eve crash that killed passenger

Posted December 25, 2024 9:21 am
Lisa Miner
 

A 31-year-old Round Lake Beach man was charged with reckless homicide and DUI after the car he was driving crashed into a house on Christmas Eve, killing a passenger, authorities said Wednesday.

The Lake County sheriff’s office said officers responding to the crash at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday near Lake Villa found driver Marcos Corona-Vargas and a backseat passenger, a 22-year-old Round Lake Beach man, seriously injured and a front-seat passenger, also 22, critically injured. That man, also of Round Lake Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corona-Vargas and the other passenger were taken to the hospital, according to a news release.

The Lake County sheriff’s department said witnesses reported that a Jeep was driving east on West Engle Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa before crossing into the westbound lane and then back to the eastbound. At that point, the Jeep drove off the roadway and into a yard before crashing into a home, according to authorities. No one was home at the time, but authorities said the house sustained major damage.

Authorities said Corona-Vargas was driving under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. When he is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Lake County jail.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Lake County Lake Villa News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company