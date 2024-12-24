advertisement
Willow Creek worshipers gather on Christmas Eve

Posted December 24, 2024 6:21 pm
Paul Valade
 

Willow Creek Community Church members came together on Tuesday to experience the hope and peace of the Christmas season.

Thousands of worshipers attended multiple Christmas Eve services across Willow’s six campuses and online.

  Willow Creek Community Church greeter Gwen Alexander welcomes Christmas Eve service attendees with a smile and close friends with a hug on Tuesday in South Barrington. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

In South Barrington, smiling greeters welcomed members and visitors as families took photos by the lobby Christmas tree. The worship team sang uplifting songs backed by a choir before Senior Pastor Dave Dummitt welcomed attendees and gave updates on outreach efforts.

Campus Pastor Shawn Williams gave a seasonal message before closing the service with singing and congregates lighting candles.

  A choir performs Tuesday during the Christmas Eve service at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Senior Pastor Dave Dummitt greets attendees to the Christmas Eve service at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Worship singer Mario Gonzalez opens the Christmas Eve service on Tuesday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Mark Votruba, right, of Rolling Meadows, takes a photo of his son, Will, and wife, Jaimi, by the Christmas tree before the start of the Christmas Eve service Tuesday at Willow Creek Community Church. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
