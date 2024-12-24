Willow Creek worshipers gather on Christmas Eve

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Willow Creek Community Church worship team sings during Tuesday's first Christmas Eve service in South Barrington.

Willow Creek Community Church members came together on Tuesday to experience the hope and peace of the Christmas season.

Thousands of worshipers attended multiple Christmas Eve services across Willow’s six campuses and online.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Willow Creek Community Church greeter Gwen Alexander welcomes Christmas Eve service attendees with a smile and close friends with a hug on Tuesday in South Barrington.

In South Barrington, smiling greeters welcomed members and visitors as families took photos by the lobby Christmas tree. The worship team sang uplifting songs backed by a choir before Senior Pastor Dave Dummitt welcomed attendees and gave updates on outreach efforts.

Campus Pastor Shawn Williams gave a seasonal message before closing the service with singing and congregates lighting candles.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A choir performs Tuesday during the Christmas Eve service at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Senior Pastor Dave Dummitt greets attendees to the Christmas Eve service at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Worship singer Mario Gonzalez opens the Christmas Eve service on Tuesday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.