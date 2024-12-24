Willow Creek worshipers gather on Christmas Eve
Willow Creek Community Church members came together on Tuesday to experience the hope and peace of the Christmas season.
Thousands of worshipers attended multiple Christmas Eve services across Willow’s six campuses and online.
In South Barrington, smiling greeters welcomed members and visitors as families took photos by the lobby Christmas tree. The worship team sang uplifting songs backed by a choir before Senior Pastor Dave Dummitt welcomed attendees and gave updates on outreach efforts.
Campus Pastor Shawn Williams gave a seasonal message before closing the service with singing and congregates lighting candles.
