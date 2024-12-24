Naperville woman dies after crash

A 38-year-old woman was killed Monday night when her SUV left the road and struck two light poles in Naperville, police said.

Amanda Baratka of Naperville was pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred just before 9 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Auburn Avenue.

According to police, Baratka was driving a 2018 Toyota RAV 4 south on Wehrli Drive when the SUV left the roadway, struck two light poles, and came to rest on a private residential driveway, where the vehicle then caught fire.

When Naperville police and firefighters arrived, the fire was extinguished and emergency personnel confirmed the victim was still inside the SUV.

According to police, a young female family member was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. Officials said dhe was able to escape and appeared uninjured.

Because of the nature of the crash, traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s traffic unit responded to the scene.

Naperville police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Authorities said Baratka’s exact cause of death is under investigation by the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.