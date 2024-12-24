Santa, firefighters bring Christmas cheer to Elgin family

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com With 10-year-old William Kilberts nearby, Elgin resident Lisette Kilberts, right, hugs Janelle Bordeau on Tuesday after Bordeau and local firefighters delivered gifts to Kilberts’ home. Bordeau’s husband is firefighter Kip Bordeau.

Seven-year-old Lisandro Kilberts’ jaw practically dropped to the floor when Santa Claus walked through his front door Tuesday morning.

The Elgin boy admitted he wasn’t sure whether he was on Santa’s nice list or naughty list. But then St. Nick showed up with a team of helpers bearing gifts for Lisandro, his five siblings and their mother.

“I used to be on the naughty list,” Lisandro said, “but I changed.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Elgin firefighters Clay Potvin, middle, and Kip Bordeau deliver presents, clothes and food to Elgin resident Lisette Kilberts, left, and her family on Tuesday morning.

Santa’s visit to the Kilberts’ home was courtesy of the Elgin Fire Department and Elgin Association of Firefighters Local 439. The firefighters worked with Anna Hummel, a social worker at the Elgin Math and Science Academy, to bring the family some extra Christmas cheer along with clothes, winter gear, and other presents.

They even brought trays of Italian beef, rolls and salad for the family to enjoy.

Mom Lisette Kilberts was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“I’m thankful that they would do this for my children,” she said.

Santa — actually Elgin community service officer Richard Sanders, don’t tell the kids — arrived on a red fire truck. He wished onlookers merry Christmas before heading inside, bells on his suit jingling with each step.

As Santa spoke with Lisandro and his family, the firefighters brought boxes and bags of wrapped presents into the house in waves.

“It’s great. It really is,” Sanders said. “There’s nothing like it.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Lisandro Kilberts, 7, left, and Yazlin Kilberts, 6, talk to Santa on Tuesday as Elgin firefighters deliver presents, clothes and food to the family.

Lt. Patrick Rasmussen said bringing gifts to an Elgin family is an annual tradition for Elgin firefighters that began in 2022. The money is raised through a bowling event.

Firefighters normally only interact with people on their worst days, during emergencies, Rasmussen said. This is different.

“To be able to see people on one of their best days is really rewarding for us,” Rasmussen said.