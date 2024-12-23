One last New Year’s Eve hurrah for Chicago’s Blue Man Group

Chicago's Blue Man Group celebrates their last New Year's Eve in the city with several performances for children and adults. Courtesy of The Blue Man Group

Blue Men welcome in 2025

Before bidding Chicago farewell on Jan. 5, The Blue Man Group ushers out 2024 in typical unique and whimsical fashion with family-friendly and adult performances on New Year's Eve. Early shows include “midnight” countdowns with party hats and noisemakers. Late shows include champagne toasts and a meet-and-greet with the men themselves. 1 and 4 p.m. (all-ages performances) and 7 and 10 p.m. (adult performances) Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets start at $49. blueman.com/chicago.

Welcome 2025

• The Annoyance Theatre rings in 2025 with a Y2K-themed party that includes a midnight champagne toast. The evening also includes a performance of the comedy tuner “Y2K: A 90s Musical,” about a group of friends who celebrate every New Year's Eve together. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 851 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $30. (773) 697-9693 or theannoyance.com.

• The Factory Theater closes out 2024 with a fundraiser celebrating its 30 seasons. The party features comedian Lauren Paige, improvisation courtesy of Two Guys in a Vent, along with auctions and raffles, food and beverages and a midnight toast. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. $30. (312) 275-5757 or thefactorytheater.com.

Jesus Barajas, left, plays Pablo and Joshua Zambrano plays Kid Prince in Lifeline Theatre’s Midwest premiere of the hip-hop musical “Kid Prince and Pablo,” based on “The Prince and The Pauper” by Mark Twain. Courtesy of Josh Bernaski

Hip-hop tuner at Lifeline

Mark Twain's “The Prince and the Pauper” inspired “Kid Prince and Pablo,” a hip-hop tuner adapted by Brian Quijada, with music by Marvin Quijada. Lifeline Theatre's Midwest premiere features Joshua Zambrano as Kid Prince, who prepares to inherit the Capital City throne until he meets Jesus Barajas’ Pablo, a drummer who performs at underground rap parties. Raquel Torre directs the musical, which premiered in 2019 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 3-4 and 10-11, at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. The show opens Jan. 12. $20-$45. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.