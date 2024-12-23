‘Edgy’ Tim: A look at in-state FCS recruits

Downers Grove North linebacker Joe Edwards is committed to Western Illinois University. Courtesy of Tim O’Halloran

Let's take a look at how the remaining in-state FCS schools fared in the early signing day period.

All of the schools will add more new names to the class of 2025 over the next few months via the transfer portal and during the traditional signing day period beginning Feb. 5.

Illinois State University

Rico Clay (DB, Quincy), MarQuan Gary (WR, Normal Community), Chase Kwiatkowski (QB, St. Laurence), Tyler Lofton (RB, Brother Rice), Cooper Monk (OL, Manteno), Wyatt Mueller (DB, Quincy Notre Dame), Luke Olson (WR, Notre Dame College Prep), Travis Stamm (WR, Lyons Twp.).

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Stamm was a two-way starter at receiver and safety. Stamm has impressive size and length and he will continue to add more good weight and size at the next level. I can also see Stamm getting looks on either side of the football. Stamm has good speed and hands and plays with a bit of a chip along and just enough swagger.

Sleeper name?

Olson is another nice story. Olson suffered a preseason injury which kept him out for nearly the entire 2023 season, but this past spring and summer he opened up some eyes and wound on recruiting radar screens. Olson has good size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and can also add more good weight and strength and could end up playing as a tight end. Olson has great hands, awareness and has the potential to develop into a steal for the Redbirds.

Overall grade: B

I really like this class, from the overall in-state number of signees to the overall quality at several positions. Head coach Brock Spack has continued to focus on development and in-state names as its core. Illinois State has been a sleeping giant for some time now and they should continue to remain competitive in the MVC. The biggest question I have is how much longer will Brock Spack remain as the Redbirds’ coach before retiring? Can this program take that next step and become a national title contender?

Southern Illinois University

Donte Green (OL, Plainfield South), Clayton Lakatos (DB, Edwardsville), Owen Lee (OL, Carbondale), David Obadein (LB, Plainfield South).

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Green (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) has the look and the physical tools to develop into a strong offensive linemen and a potential early playing time candidate. Green was able to put together a strong senior season and his ability to use his impressive power and punch at the point of attack is a strength.

Sleeper name?

Lakatos (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) is a solid overall athlete who did a little bit of everything for the Tigers. Lakatos was an impressive safety who was equally strong in run support and pass defense. He has the size and look of a player who still has some upside. I like how Lakatos’ overall versatility can transfer to the FCS level.

Overall grade: C

The Salukis, much like the other in-state FCS schools, will always recruit and sign in-state kids but we continue to see fewer high school names get the same offers and opportunities we saw five-plus years ago. This is only a partial look at the SIU recruiting class and, as mentioned above, I'm expecting several more names to be added between now and signing day in early February. I like the four names added here. While I don't see any names becoming runaway major impact guys right away, all four could wind up being longer term starters.

Eastern Illinois University

Kennyan Chandler (LB, Kankakee), Tyler Fortis (DL, Maine South), Davian Humphrey (LB, Phillips), Le'Javier Payne (DB, Mt. Carmel), Jett Reese (LB, DePaul College Prep), Barron Sholl (DL, Boylan Central Catholic).

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Reese already looks physically ready for the FCS level and remains a potential steal. Reese could end up playing either inside linebacker or on the line if needed. Reese was an impact defender for the Class 4A state champion Rams and has a ton to offer EIU starting next season. I really like his physical tools and instincts.

Sleeper name?

Chandler was a multi-year starter for the Kays and a heavy-hitting mauler who runs well and has very good strength. I felt he was a few inches in height away from being an FCS name versus a potential Power 4 name. Chandler was all over the field the past few seasons, and his approach and work ethic should serve him well in Charleston.

Overall grade: C

Again, this story won't be fully told until February. But from an early signing period standpoint, I like a lot of what EIU has done here. EIU was able to focus pretty early on key names and was also able to bring this class home. The overall talent level is good and I also like the potential of some of these players. Head coach Chris Wilkerson was active here in recruiting for many years before his EIU tenure.

Western Illinois University

Ryan McCombs (OL, Jacksonville), Cameron Nickel (LB, Metamora), Joe Edwards (LB, Downers Grove North), Charlie Stec (DL, Brother Rice),

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Edwards was a two-way starter for the Trojans over the past three seasons. Edwards, who is the younger brother of former Downers North and Wisconsin player and current Buffalo Bills offensive tackle David Edwards, is college ready physically and will have a shot at earning early playing time.

Sleeper name?

Stec (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) was the senior leader for one of the best defensive lines in the CCL/ESCC. Stec, who has the frame and physical tools to get bigger and stronger. could wind up playing either inside or outside for the Leathernecks.

Overall grade: C-

I like the names here. Again, this story is not complete until the February signing period. I would love to see more in-state high school names added, but give second-year head coach Joe Davis and staff time to cook.