Dining out: Pair of longtime restaurants close, while new spots open

Strat's Drive-Thru in Villa Park closed after more 38 years in business. Daily Herald File Photo

The end of 2024 brought with it the end of longtime runs for a pair of suburban restaurants. But we also have a couple of new offerings opening up.

Goodbye to suburban staples

A pair of longtime suburban eateries have closed, leaving behind 114 combined years of service.

Mack’s Golden Pheasant in Elmhurst closed their doors on Dec. 15 after 76 years of being run by the same family.

Three generations operated the restaurant opened by Czech immigrants Frank and Mae Mack in 1948. The restaurant at 668 W. North Ave. was advertised as the oldest in DuPage County.

In Villa Park, the owner of Strat’s Drive-Thru decided to retire after 38 years of dishing out hot dogs, hamburgers and more.

“I’m going to miss this journey I had, but I know when it’s time,” Strat Matsas said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant was a 2008 inductee into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame. Their last day of service was Sunday, Dec. 22.

Guzman Y Gomez opens Jan. 9 in Deer Park. Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

Hello to new restaurants

Guzman y Gomez, the fast casual Mexican concept specializing in burritos, tacos and more, will open Thursday, Jan. 9, in Deerfield.

The new location at 636 Deerfield Road will celebrate by offering $5 burritos and bowls all day. And yes, all day includes the morning, when you can enjoy breakfast burritos and bowls for $5. GYG is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be the fifth U.S. location for the chain, all in the suburbs. They have over 230 restaurants in Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Ancho & Agave recently opened in Yorktown Center in Lombard. Courtesy of Ancho & Agave

Ancho & Agave has opened their second suburban location, this one in Yorktown Center in Lombard.

The brand offers modern Mexican cuisine with creative taco takes like pork al pastor with charred pineapple and vegetarian options such as cauliflower and sweet potato tacos. The full menu includes staples like enchiladas, burritos and the ever-popular birria, along with myriad craft cocktails and margaritas.

The over 9,000 square foot restaurant is the chain’s fifth. Their other suburban spot is in Deer Park.

• Email dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.