Former Aurora hospital building reopens as café

The 136-year-old original Copley Hospital building in Aurora has reopened as a neighborhood eatery.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin joined developers, business owners, and neighborhood residents for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 23 at 504 Lincoln Ave.

Built in 1888 as the City Hospital of Aurora, the site on the National Historic Register had space for 25 beds for patient, maternity and surgical care. It was the only hospital in Aurora until 1900, and later closed in 1995, according to a city press release.

The name, Atrevete Café 1888, is a nod to the year it was built.

Its transformation is part of the historic, award-winning restoration and revival of the entire Copley Hospital campus that sat vacant and became an eyesore for 25 years.

The rehabilitation and renovation of the original building on campus brings new life to the new Bloomhaven campus and Bardwell neighborhood.

The Bloomhaven campus includes: Weston Bridges, a 53-unit residential facility for adults with disabilities; Bardwell Residences, a 99-unit residential community for seniors; and East Aurora District 131’s main administration building.

Atrevete Cafe 1888 is the second site of popular Atrevete Confections in neighboring Montgomery. It is a purveyor of fine French pastries from renowned Chef Jaqueline Mejia. With its expansion to Café 1888 in Aurora, there will be much more offerings, according to a city press release.

Whether seeking a morning coffee fix, a cozy lunch spot, or an afternoon treat, Café 1888 offers a variety of options including velvety lattes, bold espressos, macaroons, muffins, sandwiches and soups, the release said.

Residents of Bardwell Residences, who are retired teachers of East Aurora Schools, were in attendance at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. They received special recognition from the city of Aurora.

