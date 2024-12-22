Skatin’ around the rink with Santa

Larissa Ptak of Schaumburg poses with her son, Ian, 9, and Santa and Mrs. Claus during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday. “Skating is the classic winter sport,” said Larissa, “and so skating with Santa makes it special.” Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Andriy Havrylyan of Schaumburg and his son, Adrian, 7, laugh as they recover from a spill on the ice during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Yaryna Brehin of Hanover Park supports her daughter, Yana, 3, during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

Mrs. Claus cruises the rink during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald

The Grinch peers in on skaters during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald