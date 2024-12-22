advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Lifestyle

Skatin’ around the rink with Santa

Posted December 22, 2024 3:33 pm
Andriy Havrylyan of Schaumburg and his son, Adrian, 7, laugh as they recover from a spill on the ice during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Yaryna Brehin of Hanover Park supports her daughter, Yana, 3, during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
Mrs. Claus cruises the rink during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
The Grinch peers in on skaters during Skate With Santa at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Hoffman Estates Lifestyle News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company