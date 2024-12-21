advertisement
Crime

Buffalo Grove police investigating armed robbery

Posted December 21, 2024 11:11 am
Daily Herald report

Buffalo Grove police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning at a hotel.

According to a news release from the village of Buffalo Grove, officers responded at 3:17 a.m. to the Extended Stay America at 1525 Busch Parkway for a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses said a man approached the front desk, jumped over the counter and demanded money while displaying a handgun. The offender fled eastbound across Milwaukee Avenue on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said the subject is described as a white or Hispanic male with an Eastern European accent, wearing a red jacket, gray pants, and light-colored shoes.

The suspect has not been located, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 459-2560.

