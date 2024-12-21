Wrestling: Warren finds plenty of success at Whitlach invite

The 2024-2025 wrestling season is in full swing, so let's take a look at the tournament action in the area on Saturday.

58th ANNUAL REX WHITLACH INVITATIONAL One of the best, and oldest wrestling tournaments of the season is held at host Hinsdale Central — and once again, the field was filled with an all-star cast which would include a trio of nationally ranked wrestlers.

When the final match of this two-day affair came to an end, Carl Sandburg would lift the championship trophy over another southside power Lincoln-Way West, 209.5-188.5, with Oak Park-River Forest third overall with 180.0 points.

Warren Township would edge West Aurora (178.5-176.0) for fourth place.

The No. 1 man in the country at 106 pounds, reigning state champion Caleb Noble (Warren, 15-1), won here for the second straight time following a tense, hard-fought 3-2 victory in overtime against No. 2 Rocco Hayes (16-1) from Sandburg.

This 113-pound final was a rematch of a thrilling overtime semifinal victory by Noble here a year ago.

"Rocco and I have wrestled each other enough times to know the strength and weaknesses. (So) I wasn't surprised our final played out the way it did," said Noble.

Noble’s teammate Aaron Stewart (175), who can be found anywhere between No. 6 and No. 10 in national polls, would display a sensational attack that none of his three opponents would have an answer for.

"I didn't allow any points to be scored against me today which was a goal I set for myself," said Stewart (14-2) who pinned his way to a second Whitlach title.

Blue Devils senior Anthony Soto (17-0) gave his club their third title of the day when he recorded a pin at 3:21 over senior Jacobi Spraggins (12-1) from Downers Grove South.

"I am a lot more confident this season compared to a year ago," said Soto.

Barrington sophomores Ryan Dorn (120, 14-3) and Daniel Blanke (150, 17-2) claimed their first majors of the season in resounding fashion.

Dorn would give top-seed Rocky Seibel (Belleville East, 14-1) his first defeat after his 13-0 major decision victory, while Blanke needed just over one minute to pin Dana Wickson (11-3) of Rockford East.

"The plan was to come out aggressive and never let up," said Blanke.

"After a 0-0 first period, I went ahead 2-0 in the second period and just looked to keep scoring points," said Dorn, a state qualifier a year ago in his rookie season.

Reigning Wisconsin state champion Jacob Herm (16-1) would dash the hopes of a fourth individual championship for Warren when the Neenah star defeated Royce Lopez 12-1) in their 144-pound final.

Herm recently moved into the top 10 in national polls.

Glenbard West senior Ulises Rosas (17-1) lost his first of the year in his 132-pound final against No. 8 Griff Powell (17-1) of Lyons Township as did Brayden Swanson (Oswego, 16-1) in his final with No. 4 Ryan Hinger (17-0) of Sandburg in the 144-pound final.

West Aurora senior Dominic Serio, No. 2 in the state at 150 pounds, dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 decision to Declan Koch (17-0) from Neenah at 157.

Hinsdale Central senior Zachary Kruse was dealt his first loss of the season when Judah Heeg (Lemont, 16-0) recorded a 7-4 decision in the 190-pound final.

RUS ERB TOURNAMENT

The fans inside the Titan Dome at Glenbrook South would have a front row seat to a couple of big-time upsets at the 59th annual Rus Erb Tournament.

Antioch junior Chase Nobiling (20-3), the No. 8 man in 2A at 144 pounds, stunned No. 2 (1A) Emmett Nelson (Richmond-Burton, 11-1) in their 144 pound final.

Nelson, who earlier in the day claimed his 150th career victory, is a three-time state medal winner.

Another surprise came at 215 pounds where unranked, but a 2024 state qualifier, Owen Shea (Antioch,18-4) shocked No. 2 (3A) Asher Sheldon (Batavia) with a pin at 1:22 in their final.

Sheldon will wrestle in the fall at UW-LaCrosse.

Nobiling and Shea, along with teammates Dominic Garcia (150, 9-1) and Ben Vazquez (175, 19-3), all would garner championship trophies to help the Sequoits finish fourth overall, just behind league rival Grant 168.0-165.0.

Richmond-Burton would hold off Sycamore 177.0-171.0 to be crowned team champion on Saturday.

Grant junior Vince Jasinski, No. 10 in 3A, recorded an impressive 22-6 tech-fall over Aaron Cohen (16-6) from Deerfield who is seventh in the most recent 2A state polls.

Bryce Mensik (Lake Park, 11-0) won his second major of the season when he pinned his way to the 113-pound crown.

The Lancers senior won it all last weekend at the Rex Lewis Invite.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Glenbard West’s Ulises Rosas, left, competes with Lyons Township’s Griff Powell in the 132-pound final of the Hinsdale Central wrestling invitational on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Hinsdale.

