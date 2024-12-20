Giannoulias debuts new drive-through DMV in Lombard, a first for Illinois

Suburbanites accustomed to the bureaucratic drabness of the former DMV facility in Lombard are getting an upgrade.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias debuted a new facility with a 24-hour/seven-day drive-through on Friday.

The new DMV in Lombard has a first-of-its kind in Illinois drive-through service. Courtesy Illinois secretary of state

Customers can expect more redesigned and reimagined DMVs in the future, officials said.

The replacement facility is still located at Eastgate Mall, 837 Westmore-Meyers Road, but is roomier with more amenities.

Giannoulias noted the original Lombard DMV was one of the busiest in Illinois but “wasn’t keeping up with the growing population in DuPage County.

“Its small size and the technical limitations often created nightmares for customers with long lines and long wait times,” Giannoulias said at the opening.

“The new facility will pair the efficiency of our One-Stop-Shop model with the convenience of our Fast-Lane kiosk initiative to create new synergies to the benefit of our customers and employees.”

A look inside the new Lombard DMV at Eastgate Center. Courtesy Illinois secretary of state

Here is a look at some additional features at the site.

• The drive-through kiosk is the first one in Illinois. Drivers can renew vehicle registrations and licenses, plus obtain license plate stickers.

• Employees are cross-trained to provide both driver and vehicle services instead of the two sections being kept separate.

• Thirty customer stations are available, and drivers can make payments at each one, reducing wait times.

• The DMV is 13,600 square feet, providing 1,600 more square feet than the old space.

• Administrative hearings will be held at the new facility to handle cases involving license suspensions for driving without insurance or under the influence, or excessive traffic violations.

The previous Lombard DMV handled over 134,000 vehicle transactions in 2023, the most out of 143 facilities in Illinois, and nearly 125,000 driver-related transactions, the fifth highest.

So far, 17 secretary of state facilities are using the “One-Stop-Shop” model, officials said.

In order to ensure continuity of service, temporary pop-up locations are offered to serve customers while permanent facilities are being redesigned.

To learn about other upgrades, check out @ILSecOfState social media pages.