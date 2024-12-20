Hanover Township receives $600,000 open-space grant for park in Bartlett

Residents review proposed green-space expansion plans for Hanover Township's Tiknis Campus in Bartlett during a public meeting in July. Courtesy of Hanover Township

For its planned development of eight acres of green space on its Tiknis Campus in Bartlett, Hanover Township has received a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The envisioned improvements next to Town Hall at 250 S. IL Route 59 in Bartlett include installation of an asphalt and boardwalk trail, an outdoor classroom, a gazebo, a discovery dock on the wetland and a fitness station.

Construction is expected to begin next fall.

“We could not be more excited with this award,” said Hanover Township Supervisor Brian P. McGuire. “Since 2009, the township has created nearly 50 acres of open space for the enjoyment of township residents. With these funds, we are able to expand our outdoor footprint to build more programs and opportunities for residents to be outside and active.”

Existing green space in Hanover Township include Runzel Reserve, located north of the Senior Center along Route 59 in Bartlett; the 13-acre Izaak Walton Reserve at 899 Jay Street in Elgin; Lenoci Reserve at 735 Stowell Avenue in Streamwood; around the Bridlewood subdivision along Shoe Factory Road just outside Hoffman Estates.

For more information on the township’s land use plans, visit hanover-township.org.