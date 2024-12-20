advertisement
Trump taps West suburban Catholic school leader as next Vatican ambassador
News

Hanover Township families receive toys in time for Christmas

Posted December 20, 2024 9:41 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

Volunteers kept a steady pace distributing gifts to families participating Hanover Township's Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program in Bartlett Friday.

  Marija Tripkovic, front, and Jennifer Gaspar, who are volunteers from Streamwood High School, bring bags of presents to participants in Hanover Township’s annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 in Bartlett. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Cars are lined up for Hanover Township’s annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 in Bartlett. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Cars lined up outside the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus building as bags containing wrapped gifts, and in some cases, new bicycles, were loaded into family's vehicles. Around 600 families including 1,300 children took part in the pair of programs.

  Jose Santeliz, a volunteer from Streamwood High School, carries bags holding Christmas presents during Hanover Township’s annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 in Bartlett. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Families participating in the Sponsor-A-Family program wrote down what they were hoping for, and another family in the community will take responsibility for buying those gifts, Hanover Township Supervisor Brian McGuire said. Those participating in the toy drive would provide their child's wish list, and volunteers would then match donations that were received with a child's wishes.

  Bicycles being given during Hanover Township’s annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program are lined up at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 in Bartlett. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

All of the gifts were provided through private donations and no tax money was used, McGuire said.

“There's still a great need out there, we're just glad our donors rose to the occasion to take care of it,” McGuire said.

  Presents awaiting distribution are lined up during Hanover Township’s annual Toy Drive and Sponsor-A-Family Program at the Hanover Township Tiknis Campus on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 in Bartlett. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
Bartlett Communities News
