Trump taps West suburban Catholic school leader as next Vatican ambassador
Trump taps West suburban Catholic school leader as next Vatican ambassador

Posted December 20, 2024 8:53 pm
By Mitchell Armentrout

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced he’ll nominate West suburban Catholic school board leader Brian Burch as the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Burch, the co-founder and president of the conservative political action committee CatholicVote, is the president of the Seton Montessori School board in Villa Park. He lives with his wife, Sara, and nine children in the western suburbs.

“He has received numerous awards, and demonstrated exceptional leadership, helping build one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country,” Trump said in a statement. “He represented me well during the last Election, having garnered more Catholic votes than any Presidential Candidate in History!”

__

This report was published in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

