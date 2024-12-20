Woman evades would-be car thieves in Des Plaines

Two would-be thieves tried to force a woman out of her SUV on Wednesday evening in Des Plaines, but the driver escaped in her car unharmed, police said.

The attempted carjacking occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in grocery store parking lot on the 1700 block of East Oakton Street. The woman had just loaded groceries into her Dodge Durango and climbed inside.

Once behind the wheel, the woman was confronted by two people outside who yelled at her and demanded she get out, according to a press release. One said they were armed but no weapon was seen, police spokesperson Kathryn Kozlowski said.

The duo tried to open the SUV’s doors but couldn’t because the doors were locked.

The woman backed out of her parking space, drove off and called police.

One of the would-be thieves was described as a man with short hair who was wearing a black vest, police said. A description of his accomplice wasn’t available.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage.