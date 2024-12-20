‘I know when it’s time’: Strat’s Drive-Thru to close Sunday after more than 38 years in Villa Park

After more than 38 years of serving up hot dogs, hamburgers and more in Villa Park, Strat’s Drive-Thru will close Sunday.

Owner Strat Matsas posted the news on Strat’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“We're profoundly grateful for the loyalty and support of our patrons and the memories that inspired us,” he wrote in the post. “Many patrons became friends that are like family to us.”

On Friday, the post had nearly 4,000 reactions and over a thousand comments.

Matsas said he was retiring, and the property had been sold to a national tire chain.

“As my father told me and said, ‘nothing lasts forever’,” he said in the post. “Sad to say but it’s time to go to the next chapter of life and leave the cold.”

The restaurant, located at 231 E. North Ave., was a 2008 inductee into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame.

Matsas, who was born and raised in Elmhurst and graduated from York High School, told the Daily Herald in 2008 that he got into the restaurant business as a teenager. He would take the train to Chicago every day after school to help out at his father’s hot dog stand in the South Loop.

After college, Matsas started medical school. Still, he always wanted to have his own restaurant.

“I'm thankful for my many many many employees over the years and our millions of customers trust in us,” he said in his goodbye note. “I’m going to miss this journey I had, but I know when it’s time.”

The restaurant will be open through Sunday.