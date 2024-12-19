‘Long overdue’: Plans revealed for Larkin High School’s new $11.8 million stadium

This week, Elgin Area School District U-46 administrators presented a plan to build a new $11.8 million sports stadium at Larkin High School in Elgin. Courtesy of District U-46

Larkin High School may finally be able to host Friday night lights action on its own Elgin campus.

Elgin Area School District U-46 school board members on Monday reviewed the plan to build a roughly $11.8 million sports stadium that would be ready to host games in 2026.

“After 62 years, Larkin High School will soon have its own dedicated athletic complex, a long overdue transformation that underscores the district’s commitment to equity and excellence,” Deputy Superintendent of Operations Ann Williams said.

Larkin High School was built in 1962 on the former farm of Cyrus H. Larkin, after whom the school is named. For decades, Larkin has used Elgin High School’s Memorial Field, located about four miles away, as its home stadium.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials expect a new stadium at Larkin High School to be ready to host sporting events in the 2026-27 school year. Courtesy of District U-46

The new complex will feature a modern stadium with a turf field for football, soccer and other sports in addition to a high-performance track, updated locker rooms, lighting, a press box, concessions and enhanced spectator amenities.

The proposed schedule for the $11,865,700 project calls for design work to start in January 2025, with a groundbreaking in November 2025. The schedule allows time for the project to move through Elgin’s zoning and approval process.

The athletic complex is expected to be substantially completed for the 2026-27 athletic season.

Board Vice President Kate Thommes said she wanted to put on her “parent hat” talk about how important the project will be for Larkin students while praising Elgin High School for sharing the stadium on their campus.

“It’s gonna be huge for these kids to be able to walk into their own stadium,” she said. “Elgin’s been fantastic. Elgin shared with us, even when we win the jug game and they lose. They’ve been fantastic.”

Larkin Principal Krystal Bush said the stadium will help ensure equity for all athletic programs across the district.

“Having a dedicated stadium will not only enhance the athletic experience for our students but also foster a sense of pride and community for Larkin High School,” she said.

For decades, Larkin High School has played its home football and soccer games four miles away at Memorial Stadium at Elgin High School. A new on-campus stadium at Larkin could be ready for the 2026-27 school year. Courtesy of District U-46

The district consulted with civil engineers about concerns voiced on social media regarding the proposed east-west orientation of the field.

“I think it’s important to note that there are very successful programs that also have east-west orientations,” Williams said, citing Glenbard West, Mount Carmel and Providence Catholic high schools as examples.

The athletic complex was part of a package of capital projects presented to the board Monday, including $9.5 million in renovations to Bartlett High School to modernize and enhance the school’s Educational Pathways. Pathways are part of the district's initiative to provide high school students with a focused, career-aligned educational experience that prepares them for postsecondary success.

Other projects scheduled throughout the district include installing new heat pumps, generators, fire suppression systems, roofing, domestic water lines, and paving. Pool renovations also are planned for South Elgin High School. All projects are anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025.

U-46 serves families in 11 communities, including Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne, as well as portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg and West Chicago.