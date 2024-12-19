Barrington plans to spend big to transform village infrastructure

Barrington is planning a major upgrade to its wastewater treatment facility. Courtesy of the Village of Barrington

The new year promises to be a major one for construction projects in Barrington.

More than $13.2 million is budgeted for capital improvements. That’s nearly $5 million more than the village expects to spend on capital improvements this year, and a significant amount for a village that has a $50 million annual operating budget.

One big-ticket item is an upgrade to the village’s wastewater treatment facility located at 302 N. Raymond Ave., behind the public works garage.

The plant treats an average of 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day and more than 900 million gallons per year.

Construction could start in late 2025 and take more than two years.

Public Works Director Fred Braun said the village will apply for a low-interest loan from the state for the project, which is currently estimated to cost $45 million. More concrete figures will emerge once the design is complete.

“We’re pretty confident that we're a really strong candidate for the (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) loan, but a lot of it hinges on what other projects are being submitted from other municipalities,” he said.

In 2025, the village plans to spend more than $2.5 million on wastewater and water facility improvements as well as designs for upgrades, according to budget documents.

Braun said the wastewater project will involve a complete overhaul of the treatment equipment. He noted the newest portions date back to 1970 and the oldest are more than 100 years old.

He said the result will be increased capacity, since some elements are undersized, which has led to sanitary sewer overflow.

Design costs of $1.5 million will also cover improvements to the village’s iron filtration system, which removes iron from the water supply.

“It doesn't have a lot to do with the safety of the water, but the appearance,” Braun said.

When there is too much iron in the water, it stains clothes in the washing machine.

The village is applying for another IEPA loan for this project as well, which is expected to cost about $6.5 million once complete.

Construction will begin next year, with completion expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

Braun said the result will be improved color and taste.

Among the other major capital improvements included in next year’s budget are pedestrian and bikeway projects to the tune of $3.3 million. Street improvements will run the village another $2.6 million. Sewer maintenance is expected to cost an additional $2.8 million. And $1.3 million is earmarked for vehicle and equipment purchases.