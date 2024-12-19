A year after Invest in Kids’ demise, Catholic schools work to fund scholarships

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Ryan Fajardo, 12, works with his classmates on a science project Thursday at St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates.

A year after the state eliminated a tax credit that helped students from lower-income families attend private schools, Catholic schools in the suburbs are seeking other ways to fund scholarships.

Among them is St. Hubert School in Hoffman Estates, where school leaders created the Fr. Mike’s Kids fund to help address a $130,000 shortfall that directly affects the tuition of 24 students.

The fund is named after St. Hubert’s late pastor, the Rev. Mike Scherschel, who died at the age of 59 in August 2023.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates is among Catholic schools in the suburbs searching for new ways to fund financial assistance, after the end of the Invest in Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program.

“It’s about affirming our commitment to Catholic education,” school officials said when they announced the program “Every donation to this fund directly supports students, ensures a high-quality curriculum, and maintains the spaces where learning and faith flourish.”

The fund’s launch comes as Catholic and other private schools face the fallout from state lawmakers’ decision last year to end Invest in Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program. The program offered tax breaks to private donors who provide funds for low-income children to attend private schools.

At least two suburban Catholic schools that closed this year — St. Bede in Ingleside and St. Odilo in Berwyn — in part blamed the program’s elimination.

“The loss of the state Invest in Kids scholarship program created a feeling of uncertainty for the school’s future that could not be overcome — even by an incredible fundraising effort,” the Rev. George Koeune wrote in his letter announcing the closing to the St. Bede School community.

St. Hubert Director of Marketing Jessica Reisenbuchler said the Fr. Mike’s Kids campaign is intended to honor Scherschel’s memory while also raising $88,000 to help students who need it.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Seventh grade students work on a science project Thursday at St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates.

“He fought for our school and advocated for our school,” she said. “He was out talking to investors. He couldn’t get it done earthside, but I believe he’s up there helping us.”

The fund is a direct result of the state’s decision to allow Invest in Kids to expire, Reisenbuchler said.

The late Rev. Mike Scherschel, whose memory is honored by St. Hubert Catholic School’s new tuition assistance fund.

The state program began in 2018, offering a 75% income tax credit to individuals and businesses that contributed to qualified organizations that provide private and technical school scholarships for students whose families met income requirements.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, there were 15,075 student recipients of the scholarships during the 2023-24 school year.

Across the Archdiocese of Chicago, the program provided more than $25 million of aid to help approximately 5,000 low-income families send their kids to Catholic schools, archdiocese officials said.

Greg Richmond, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said in March that about 15% of St. Bede students had been receiving Invest in Kids scholarships when the school decided to close.

St. Bede Catholic School in Ingleside closed this year, in part because of the state’s elimination of a program that helped provide low-income families with tuition assistance, officials said. Daily Herald File Photo

“The legislature’s decision to end that program was a blow to those schoolchildren and a contributing factor to the fate of St. Bede,” Richmond said.

Even as St. Hubert launches Fr. Mike’s Kids, Reisenbuchler hopes lawmakers recognize the public benefit of supporting private schools and reinstate Invest in Kids.

While St. Hubert is within a public school district with a strong reputation, Reisenbuchler said not all students thrive in a larger environment. And there are aspects of a Catholic education — including more personal attention and the teaching of skills like cursive handwriting — that benefit students.

“A lot of parents want that for their children,” she said.

A link to the new St. Mike’s Kids fund is at givecentral.org.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Students listen to presentations Thursday at St. Hubert Catholic School in Hoffman Estates.

For the Diocese of Joliet, the end of Invest in Kids is expected to be an ongoing challenge, said Mercy Robb, director of marketing and enrollment in the Catholic Schools Office.

Enrollment fell by only 48 students across the diocese this year, in part because the Catholic Education Foundation Scholarship program provided $1 million to ease the burden for all those who benefited from Invest in Kids.

“We felt very blessed the loss was as minimal as it was for us,” Robb said.

With the state program, the diocese had been able to assist more middle-income families and provide a tuition incentive for teachers with children. Now the diocese is making an appeal to donors to keep low-income financial assistance available on a broader level, Robb said.