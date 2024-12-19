Buffalo Grove man facing attempted murder charge dies

Paul Woebel

A 50-year-old Buffalo Grove man facing attempted murder charges in Chicago involving an attack on his ex-wife is dead after police say he shot himself at his apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Paul Woebel, of the 0-100 block of Old Oak Drive, was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

His trial was scheduled to begin in less than two months on a case dating back to 2021, when he was accused of beating his former wife with a blunt object, according to court records.

Chicago police said Woebel was arrested June 7, 2021, on the 3400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who struck the 42-year-old woman with a blunt object multiple times in the head and body on May 14, 2021, while she was walking on the 500 block of West Hawthorne Place.

According to court records, the attacker wore a “long, black wig” to disguise himself before the beating, which left the woman with a fractured skull and arm, along with other injuries.

In court papers, the victim told investigators she didn’t see her attacker, but recognized his voice as he shouted obscenities at her and screamed, “I’m going to kill you!”

Prosecutors said the couple, who were married for more than a decade and had a daughter, went through a messy divorce between 2015 and 2017.

Thursday, the Cook County medical examiner determined the shooting was self-inflicted.

Buffalo Grove police said they were called to Woebel’s apartment because he was making concerning statements.

Officers were on the scene when two gunshots were fired, police officials said. They found Woebel with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. They also found a gun.

Officers performed CPR and paramedics also attempted lifesaving measures, police said. Woebel was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove police found a 50-year-old man shot on the 0-100 block of Old Oak Drive Wednesday.

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com Police and paramedics were on the scene when a 50-year-old man was found shot in a Buffalo Grove apartment complex Wednesday.

