Dart to drop electronic-monitoring program over safety concerns

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says he’s phasing out his electronic monitoring program for people awaiting trial because he can’t run it safely anymore.

Dart says he plans to stop accepting new detainees into the program after April 1. But he said he will continue to run it until the cases of the rest of the detainees in his program are adjudicated.

He’s negotiating with Chief Judge Timothy Evans to have the Cook County court system’s separate GPS program watch over people released from the Cook County Jail pending trial.

But Evans told the Chicago Sun-Times he currently has neither the budget, manpower nor legal authority to replicate Dart’s monitoring fully.

