Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Rolling Meadows

A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Rolling Meadows late Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Campbell Street.

Initially witnesses reported the vehicle that struck the bicyclist had left the scene, but that vehicle eventually returned and the driver is cooperating with police.

The bicyclist was conscious at the scene and transported to a hospital for treatment, but died a short time later, police said.

The bicyclist’s identity is being withheld until family is notified. The Cook County medical examiner’s office is expected to conduct an external exam later today.

The crash remains under investigation.