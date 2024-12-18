Accused Highland Park parade shooter’s incriminating statements to be admitted at trial

Lake County Judge Victoria A. Rossetti ruled Wednesday that incriminating statements the accused Highland Park parade shooter made to police after his arrest will be admitted at his trial. AP

Incriminating statements made by the man charged with fatally shooting seven people two years ago at Highland Park’s Independence Day parade can be played in court at his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti denied defense attorney’s motion to suppress the videotaped remarks Robert E. Crimo III gave to police after his arrest, rejecting arguments that his constitutional rights had been violated during questioning.

The 23-year-old Highwood man is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges related to the mass shooting on July 4, 2022.

Highland Park residents Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63; and Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his wife Irina McCarthy, 35 were killed during the attack, which also claimed the lives of Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan.

Nearly 50 others were wounded in the shooting.

Authorities allege the suspect perched atop a downtown Highland Park building and fired dozens of shots from a military-style rifle into the crowd gathered for the parade.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains incarcerated in the Lake County jail. If convicted of two or more murders, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Attorneys for the defendant argued his statements should be excluded from trial because he did not have a lawyer present when he spoke with police.

However, Rossetti found the defendant “clearly understood his rights and executed a voluntary, knowing and intelligent waiver” before making the statements.

During court proceedings in November, prosecutors played video clips from the interrogation that showed officers informing the defendant a lawyer was present and willing to talk with him. Multiple times they inquired whether the defendant wanted to speak to the lawyer but he declined.

He also acknowledged to Highland Park Police officer Brian Bodden that he understood his Miranda rights, stating “there’s no need to talk to an attorney.”

The video also shows Bodden informing the suspect that “he could stop and talk to his attorney any time.”

“It is evident to the court there was no use of coercion, deceit or intimidation to prevent the defendant from speaking to attorney,” Rossetti said Wednesday, adding that police made “sure he was fully aware of his Miranda rights and his right to counsel.”

Rossetti also admitted identification testimony from Highland Park police Sgt. Brian Soldano, a former school resource officer who interacted with the defendant when he was in middle and high school. During last month’s hearing, Soldano identified the defendant as the individual videotaped walking down a ramp a few minutes before the shooting and then running up the ramp shortly after, at which time he dropped what appeared to be an orange wrap or blanket.

Lastly, Rossetti reinstated the defendant’s privilege to speak by phone with his family on Dec. 24 and 25.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart declined to comment on evidence that may be introduced when the suspect is scheduled to face trial beginning Feb. 25.

“We agree with the judge's factual findings and legal ruling that police and prosecutors honored all of the defendant's constitutional rights on July 4 and July 5, 2022,” he said.

The suspect is scheduled to return to court Jan. 9 for additional pretrial proceedings.