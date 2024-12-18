Cheap Trick, O.A.R., Scotty McCreery, Bachman-Turner Overdrive headline Elk Grove summer concert series

Cheap Trick kicks off the 2025 Elk Grove Village Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series on July 4. AP

It may be cold outside, but Elk Grove Village officials were thinking warm thoughts with their announcement of the 2025 summer concert series lineup this week.

Cheap Trick, O.A.R., Scotty McCreery and Bachman-Turner Overdrive are the headliners for the 15th Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series, which will take place over the course of five weeks next July.

“For you young folks out there, we got you two young (performers) this year,” said Mayor Craig Johnson, who joked how his kids have to remind him to spell out “O.A.R.” instead of pronouncing it “oar.”

The shows, which are free to attend, will cost the municipality $685,000 to stage, under a contract approved by the village board Tuesday night.

The cost is $60,000 less than last year, but that’s when five concerts were held.

The agreement with Entertainment Management Group, which is run by Elk Grove Village residents Murray and Kitty Weiner, covers artists’ fees, commissions for the promoter and band managers, and costs of the stage, sound system, lighting and crew.

The village uses a mix of revenues to pay for the concerts, including tobacco licensee fees, hotel/motel taxes and video gambling revenues. The Elk Grove Park District also makes a $75,000 contribution.

Here is a closer look at the lineup:

• Friday, July 4 — Cheap Trick will perform as part of Fourth of July festivities at Rotary Green on Lions Drive near Elk Grove High School. The classic rockers from Rockford — led by guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson and lead singer Robin Zander — charted hits including “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “The Flame.” Fireworks follow the show.

O.A.R. will perform at Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village on July 17.

• Thursday, July 17 — O.A.R. will help kick off the first night of Rotary Fest at Rotary Green. Formed in 1996, the alternative rock group from Maryland is known for live performances of hits like “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” “Love and Memories,” “This Town” and “Hey Girl.” A live drone show follows the band.

Scotty McCreery will perform in Elk Grove Village on July 22. Associated Press, 2016

• Tuesday, July 22 — Scotty McCreery, who won season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011, will play on the Village Green outside the Elk Grove municipal complex, 901 Wellington Ave. The country singer from North Carolina gained popularity with “I Love You This Big,” “The Trouble With Girls,” “See You Tonight” and “Five More Minutes.”

Randy Bachman, left, of Bachman-Turner Overdrive will perform July 29 in Elk Grove Village. Bandmate Fred Turner, right, isn’t scheduled to tour with the band in 2025. Daily Herald File Photo

• Tuesday, July 29 — Bachman-Turner Overdrive — featuring Canadian rocker Randy Bachman — will close out the series on the Village Green with classics like “Let It Ride,” “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Roll on Down the Highway.”

Most of the shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., but O.A.R. is set to take the stage at 8 p.m.