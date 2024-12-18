advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Waukegan man charged in Antioch vehicle break-ins

Posted December 18, 2024 1:44 pm
Daily Herald report

A Waukegan man faces felony charges in connection with vehicle break-ins in Antioch earlier this month, according to authorities.

Waukegan and Antioch police collaborated in an investigation that resulted in the arrest Tuesday of Jose Tobias, 23. Antioch police said an individual entered vehicles and garages in the Red Wing subdivision on the afternoon of Dec. 8.

Credit cards taken in the break-ins later were used and surveillance video of those purchases matched that taken from the subdivision, police said.

Tobias is charged with residential burglary and two counts each of identity theft and unlawful use of a credit card.

Antioch residents are urged to lock doors, secure valuable and report suspicious activity to reduce their risk, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities Crime News Waukegan
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company