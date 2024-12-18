Waukegan man charged in Antioch vehicle break-ins

Jose Tobias

A Waukegan man faces felony charges in connection with vehicle break-ins in Antioch earlier this month, according to authorities.

Waukegan and Antioch police collaborated in an investigation that resulted in the arrest Tuesday of Jose Tobias, 23. Antioch police said an individual entered vehicles and garages in the Red Wing subdivision on the afternoon of Dec. 8.

Credit cards taken in the break-ins later were used and surveillance video of those purchases matched that taken from the subdivision, police said.

Tobias is charged with residential burglary and two counts each of identity theft and unlawful use of a credit card.

Antioch residents are urged to lock doors, secure valuable and report suspicious activity to reduce their risk, police said.