Why you won’t be able to use Kennedy Expressway reversibles until mid-January

Work on the Kennedy Expressway’s reversible lanes will take extra time with reopening expected in mid-January. Courtesy of IDOT

Fixing the system controlling the Kennedy Expressway’s reversible gate system proved to be so complex, work is over two months behind schedule, officials said Tuesday.

That means drivers can expect to access the upgraded reversible lanes the week of Jan. 13 after testing is complete.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the second of a three-year project to rehab bridges and pavement on the Kennedy between Ohio Street and the Edens Expressway.

The reversibles have been closed since March 11, causing traffic jams and incensing motorists. The original completion date was Oct. 31.

Delays stemmed from replacing the reversible lane access control system (REVLAC).

Pavement reconstruction on the reversible lanes went smoothly but the electrical and software aspects of the REVLAC work was challenging, Illinois Department of Transportation District 1 Bureau Chief of Construction Jon Schumacher said.

The project included “removing and replacing 90,000 feet of power cable, installing nearly 150 feet of fiber optic cables, six restraining barriers, 120 swing gates and 54 cameras,” he explained.

Final testing of the system should start Jan. 2.

“We are fully aware of the inconvenience this has been to motorists, however, this last step is crucial to the safety of those driving,” Schumacher said. “We have to make sure the system is working safely and properly before we can open it to traffic.”

The swinging gates that control access to the reversible lanes were last redone in 1990.

When complete, the modernized system will switch between inbound and outbound more efficiently and quickly than before, as well as being less prone to breakdowns, engineers said.

Crews upgraded the Kennedy’s inbound lanes in 2023 and will shift to the outbound lanes next year. Other improvements include adding LED lighting and painting Hubbard’s Cave.

The entire project costs $150 million and is still on budget, engineers said.