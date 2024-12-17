Cardinal Cupich to celebrate traditional Simbang Gabi mass at St. Paul in Gurnee

Parishioners at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Gurnee each year celebrate Simbang Gabi, a Filipino tradition, with food and festivities following mass. Courtesy of St. Paul the Apostle

Celebrating the traditional Filipino Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Gurnee is always a big event followed by a dinner and entertainment.

“Everybody knows St. Paul does it in a huge way,” Father Chris Ciastoń said. “For sure, a special celebration for the Filipino community.”

This year, anticipation is up a few notches as Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will preside over the service at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 6401 Gages Lake Road, Gurnee.

The Archdiocese of Chicago celebrates the annual Simbang Gabi Novena from Sunday, Dec. 15, through Monday, Dec. 23.

“Simbang Gabi is a vibrant tradition which reminds us Advent is a season of hope and anticipation,” Cupich said in a press release.

It also connects Filipino Catholics with their homeland to celebrate the shared joy of Christmas, he added.

According to the Archdiocese, Cupich tries to visit one of its six different vicariates each year if possible. He last attended Simbang Gabi in Lake County in 2016 at Santa Maria Del Popolo church in Mundelein.

About a quarter of St. Paul's 2,700 families are Filipino, Ciastoń said. About 1,500 people are expected for Sunday's service.

“This place is very busy with a lot of groups, a lot of activities,” Ciastoń said. “It's nice to share the beauty of this parish.”

According to the archdiocese, the tradition of Simbang Gabi can be traced to the arrival of Spanish missionaries in the Philippines, when the Filipino people adopted the tradition of celebrating pre-Christmas masses before daybreak.

This year, 55 archdiocesan parishes will celebrate Simbang Gabi masses.

Visit aci.archchicago.org/events/simbang-gabi for information and a schedule of Masses.