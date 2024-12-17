Barrington inks agreement with IDOT for cost sharing on Route 14 underpass

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A northbound Canadian National freight train crosses Route 14 earlier this year in Barrington. The village's grade separation project will create an underpass that will help drivers avoid long delays from freight trains at the crossing.

Barrington village board members this week took another step toward making a Route 14 underpass a reality.

Trustees on Monday approved a cost-sharing agreement for the construction phase of the “grade separation,” which will run beneath the Canadian National Railway tracks between Valencia Avenue and Hough Street.

“All of our projects with federal funding require joint funding agreements with the state, because they typically manage those federal dollars,” Deputy Village Manager Marie Hansen said.

The agreement spells out project costs shared among the village, the Surface Transportation Program (STP) and the Illinois Department of Transportation, which administers the STP.

Under the agreement, the village authorizes $186, 572 or whatever is needed to match federal funds.

Hansen said the costs came in a little higher than expected.

She said the village is working with the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, which allocates STP dollars, to secure additional funding.

Once those dollars are secured, there will be an amendment to the joint funding agreement, she said.

Hansen said the project is moving along. The village will be having a pre-construction meeting with the state in January.